Will Ghislaine Pardon Trump? | The Coffee Klatch for July 26, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse, guest Elliot Kirschner, and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
and
Heather Lofthouse
Jul 26, 2025
Friends,

Today we take another deep dive into the murky world of Epstein and Trump, looking at how Trump’s consolidation of power has made it harder for him to rebut charges of a cover-up. We also look at the stories that “Epsteingate” has crowded out this week: Palestinian children starving in Gaza because of Netanyahu’s policies (backed by Trump), more than a third of all federal judges complaining that Trump is defying them, and a mind-boggling number of people being detained in ICE’s inhumane detention camps. We also look at Trump’s silencing of critics such as Stephen Colbert, Washington Post columnists, and the students and faculty of Columbia University.

