Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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alan mandell's avatar
alan mandell
6h

Trump lied to get elected the 1st t ime and 2nd time he got elected. THE PEOPLE THAT VOTED FOR TRUMP SHOULD HAVE LEARNED THEIR LESSON THE 1ST TIME.

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Todd's avatar
Todd
6h

They’re cowards

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