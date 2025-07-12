Robert Reich

We Should Stop Calling Him Our "President" | The Coffee Klatch for July 12, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse, Michael Lahanas-Calderón, and yours truly, Robert Reich
Jul 12, 2025
Friends,

Today, Heather, Michael, and I do a deep dive into the cruel incompetence of the Trump regime — how Trump is hurting millions of people for no reason, whether he’s doing it because of cruelty or incompetence, and what all of us can do about it between now and the 2026 midterm elections (including not calling him “President,” because he considers himself president of only the people who voted for him).

