Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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K. Margo Stevenson's avatar
K. Margo Stevenson
7h

I sincerely hope it decapitates him.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
7h

After everyone Trump feels has angered him so, has been forcibly remover from the scene--the king will have no subjects left to kiss his "BUTT."

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