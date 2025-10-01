Friends,
The United States government has shut down. But in reality, it has been shut down ever since Trump took office the second time. For over eight months he has been funding programs he likes and defunding programs he doesn’t like. That’s effectively a shutdown. With the government now officially shut down, we’re simply seeing what Trump has already been doing. Now is an opportunity, finally, for Democrats to fight back.
And I have written to my senators to thank my senators for not backing down and further sacrificing healthcare for U.S. residents to more tax breaks for the ultrafiche and to developing the nation as a militarily policed state. And to urge them to decline "bargains" that throw any of the many demographics under the bus-- trans people, non-heterosexual people, immigrants, Black and brown and indigenous people, women, children, disabled people, and every other group under attack from Donald Trump’s Republican Party.
I agree that Dems should make other demands, such as abolishing the added funding for the less-professional-version-of-the-Gestapo that they call ICE.