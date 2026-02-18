Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
2h

Trump is a puppet. But whoever is really running this catastrophe needs a war. The one thing we can be sure of is that this regime does not care one whit for the Iranian people and their just cause.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Keith Olson's avatar
Keith Olson
2h

Beware of False Claims. Trump claims to be the most peaceful president in history. In 2025, Trump launched at least 658 air and drone strikes against Iraq, Somalia, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Nigeria, and Venezuela. Trump is the king of Bull S___!

Reply
Share
1 reply
66 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture