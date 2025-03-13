Friends,

Theodore Roosevelt, America’s 26th president, was hardly perfect. But he did lead the progressive movement against the robber barons of the Gilded Age. He also understood the office of the presidency and its place in our system of government.

Here are three of my favorite TR quotes, which I find particularly appropriate today. If you are so moved, you might share them. You might include them in a letter to your local paper. If you have the means, you might even place them in an ad in your local paper or perhaps even on a billboard on a highway near you.

***

“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”

― Theodore Roosevelt

***

“To educate a person in the mind but not in morals is to educate a menace to society.”

― Theodore Roosevelt

***

“Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else.”

― Theodore Roosevelt

Share