Robert Reich

Michael Roseman
7hEdited

There is something that many corporations seem not to understand. They are so much more than owners and management. Without the people who labor for them with both their bodies and minds, corporations are nothing.

Without people who want what they produce, they are equally nothing. As people embrace diversity, so must corporations.

It may be an essential flaw of capitalism that it seems unable to recognize that owning is not as important as creating or serving.

Trump is just a parasite. If corporations choose to serve him, instead of serving the people, in the end they will not survive.

“Corporations are little more than the power of their brands to attract consumers, and their ability to attract talented people to manage and innovate. If they surrender to Trump, their brands are likely to suffer since most Americans don’t approve of Trump’s bullying.” — Robert Reich

Donald Hodgins
7h

Because it's better than allowing a fat old man to roll over a country.

