Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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John H. Yates's avatar
John H. Yates
3h

#ConvictedFelonTrump is well into dementia! He must be removed asap! #Politics

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Leonor (Lenore) Delgado's avatar
Leonor (Lenore) Delgado
3h

Trump thrives on creating chaos because it keeps the attention focused on him.

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