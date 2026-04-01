Friends,

It is with great excitement that I’m publicly announcing today that I’ve decided to run. I hope you’ll support me.

It has taken me years to come to this point.

But I simply cannot sit it out any longer. I’m determined to do this, and I want you to know that I’m totally committed to it.

I don’t fool myself into thinking it will be easy. I’ve watched many others try and fail. But I’m dedicated to running — and I will run in a way that draws on my strength, my toughness, and my tenacity.

I’m announcing this publicly today because I need your support and your encouragement. I need you to be 100 percent behind me.

Why am I running? Because, like many of you, I’m angry. I’ve had it. I can’t sit on my duff any longer. My conscience demands that I make this move.

I look at Trump and see someone who’s almost the same age I am, but he’s a total disgrace. Fat. Out of shape. Out of it. And I say to myself: I can do better! I will do better!

Rubio or Vance? I could outrun them in any race. I’ll leave them in the dust.

To be honest with you, I’ve never won a single race. Last time I ran — in Massachusetts, back in 2002 — well, it wasn’t a pretty picture.

But now I have to run. I’ve got too much flab around my middle. Running will also get my cardiovascular system back in the shape it used to be when I was younger.

So starting tomorrow — with your support and encouragement — I’ll be running a half-mile each day.

Happy April 1st.

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