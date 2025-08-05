Friends,
I’m in New York today, peddling my new book. It’s officially out today.
I loathe book tours.
The first book tour I ever went on, in the early 1980s, brought me to a bookstore in Madison, Wisconsin, where they sat me in the window under a spotlight next to a sign “Come In and Have Your Book Signed By Robert Reich.”
No one came in. For two hours, people passed on the street, a few gazing at the pathetic author in the window. I felt like a piece of merchandise, which I was.
That’s what you are when you go on a book tour: merchandise. A traveling salesperson selling a book. But not just any book — it’s your book. It’s something you’ve worked on and sweated over for several years. It’s your baby. And now you have to flog it like a can of dog food.
Even worse if it’s autobiographical, like the one I’m selling now. It’s not just your baby, but it’s you — all of you, naked and vulnerable. What happens if no one — or just a few souls — shows up at the bookstore or at the place where you’re talking about it?
A book tour is an anachronism anyway. Hell, Mark Twain went on a book tour in 1884 to promote Huckleberry Finn. My book is no Huckleberry Finn, and this isn’t the 19th century.
I tell my publisher I could sell more books by putting out a video about the book. How about if I just sit in front of a camera and read a portion of it? But traveling to sell it? Asking people in person to buy it?
Plus, even if I ask people in person to buy it, most people will purchase it on Amazon, which makes me want to puke. I worked my ass off to write this book, and I frankly resent robber-baron Jeff Bezos making even a penny off my efforts. Buy it at your local bookstore!
And as much as I love and admire the young people I work with, I doubt they buy books. I’m not sure they even read books. I think I’ll give them free copies of this one and then subject them to an exam to see if they actually read it.
Okay, final complaint: I’m pushing 80, and I’m grouchy and don’t like traveling. Airports are hell. Planes are crowded. Food is shitty. Different time zones addle my brain. Sleeping in a hotel with inevitably loud air conditioning? Argh! I feel like the poet Philip Larkin, who said he’d like to visit China but only on condition he could return home that night.
If I get to your city and I seem to be in an ugly mood, don’t take it personally. I’ll still sign your book.
I’m promising myself this is my last book tour. (Of course, I made the same promise with the last book.)
Professor Reich: as an avid book reader (and book reviewer!) i read ALL THE TIME. that's almost the only thing I do anymore -- READ. well, and i write a lot. a helluvalot. so if you managed to show up in my humble bookstore, i would be there, asking for autographs of ALL your books, not just the newest one. (even as a Royal Society science book prize judge, i was asking my co-judgers for their autographs in their books that i have.)
but that said, i TOTALLY understand about airports. i absolutely despise TSA, because i hate being touched by strangers, i hate undressing in front of strangers (even if it's just to take off my shoes, YUCK), and i hate the cattle calls to get on the plane. i can barely resist the urge to mooooooo long, loud and low every time.
as a former NYCer, i will send positive thoughts your way and will also wish fervently to be there in person for your autograph. (and no, i do not purchase books through evil amazon/bezos, i purchase my books through bookshop.org.)
Loved you on Stephen Colbert tonight! I was born in 1946 so I felt very important when you said great people were born in 1946. Can’t wait to read the book. I won’t get it on Amazon. Here’s to all our 80th birthdays!