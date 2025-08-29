Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marta Levitt's avatar
Marta Levitt
6h

I completely agree! You are awesome. Keep it up. We need you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
6hEdited

Professor Reich, your “no retirement” reads like the oath this moment requires. The pattern you lay out is one thing: consolidation of power…a 10% stake in Intel puts the state in the boardroom; moves against Fed Gov Lisa Cook test an institution that’s meant to be independent; arming the D.C. Guard while crime sits near a 30-year low is optics over law.

For every claim, press three questions that pin it to earth: what statute, what price tag, what off-ramp date? And demand answers in writing so the ledger outlives the spin. xxx.xplisset.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies
548 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture