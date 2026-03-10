Robert Reich

richard winkler
1h

The only thing I can think of to say is to quote the Bible where it states - The love of money is the root of all evil.

Donald Hodgins
2h

With good cause to hate--

The newly appointed supreme leader of Iran has just cause to hate Netanyahu, the IDF, and anything to do with Trump. Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamanei, lost more than his father in the raid that the IDF conducted upon the Supreme leader's compound. Along with the loss of his father Mojtaba lost his mother, his wife, a son, a brother-in-law, along with a niece and a nephew. This man has to be consumed with a deep sense of sorrow coupled with a degree of bitterness that must be off the chart for the loss of so many who were supposedly so close. How would a man who just lost such a large contingency of his family look upon those who stole the lives of his loved ones? I doubt if the new Supreme Leader would be willing to look for a peaceful solution to what's happening in his country any time soon. Trump's short sightedness has just poked the bear, and with no one qualified to advise him, Mr. Trump is in for a rude awakening. What's been occurring in Iran is about to shift from detonating drones to shedding American blood on the sands of the Middle East. They say "No man is an island," but that's precisely what we are? The Americas are sandwiched between two huge expanses of ocean, the Atlantic on one side and the Pacific on the other. To this point in history our greatest strategic gift has been our continent's geographic isolation from both Europe and Asia. I can see in the very near future, where technology will develop offensive drones that will have the ability to reach even us. Then we will get a taste of the absurdity we've been force feeding those who feel differently about how we perceive their future.. Chicken Little may have been correct...Even Daffy learned to "Duck."

