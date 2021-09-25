Why Corporate Social Responsibility is BS
The biggest corporations that have been telling Americans how virtuous they are have been lobbying up a storm against Biden's social policy bill
In recent years, “corporate social responsibility” has been viewed by some as the answer to the multiple failings of capitalism. CEOs have responded to all sorts of problems -- worsening climate change, widening inequality, soaring healthcare costs, and so on -- by promising that their corporations will lead the way to solutions because they’re committe…