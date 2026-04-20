Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Isaac Lipnick's avatar
Isaac Lipnick
7h

With presidents like this, who needs enemies?!?

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
7hEdited

A civilization dating back over 7,000 years is not likely to bend the knee to a raving, demented old lunatic who is less popular at home than moldy white bread. At least mold has a purpose.

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