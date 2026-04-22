Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Ian's avatar
Ian
1hEdited

America's greatest contribution to the world may be serving as a warning to others: keep your education system strong, your press free from corporate influence, your social media regulated, and your people healthy and provided with the basics for a decent existence. Don't, and a small group of greedy pedophiles can annihilate your nation and possibly the species with a handful of carefully crafted bots spewing memes to desperate citizens to manipulate them and direct their hate toward anything that might give them a temporary distraction from their daily despair.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1h

Why have we let this man come so far??? And what does it say about our country?? A hundred years ago my mother was 7 years old--how different the world was then....

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