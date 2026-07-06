"Who's With Me?"
W. Kamau Bell's Substack is superb
Friends,
As you likely know, I’m a big fan of W. Kamau Bell, the stand-up comedian, director, all-around insightful thought leader, and television host who sometimes visits us on The Coffee Klatch. His news commentary is ruthless and irreverent, and important.
He invited me to be on the latest episode of his new podcast WHO’S WITH ME? which came out today.
If you aren’t already following Kamau here on Substack, I recommend you sign up for “Who’s With Me?” here.
RR
Can't wait to listen to the tag-team undressing of #DonaldDunce, a man who thinks he has convinced the world that he's #DonaldDuce.
I've been extremely angry since the presidential election, not only because it installed Trump again, but because Democrats have been virtually silent, as though they've been waiting for the regime to implode, only it's blown up the country instead, with no sign of stopping.
This morning my husband said "Democrats are no better than Republicans, taking corporate money" to which I replied, "Democrats have never done ANYTHING like the Republicans have done." To which he had no reply
Very impressed with Mr. Bell, thank you
- Karen Cooper