Friends,

As you likely know, I’m a big fan of W. Kamau Bell, the stand-up comedian, director, all-around insightful thought leader, and television host who sometimes visits us on The Coffee Klatch. His news commentary is ruthless and irreverent, and important.

He invited me to be on the latest episode of his new podcast WHO’S WITH ME? which came out today.

If you aren’t already following Kamau here on Substack, I recommend you sign up for “Who’s With Me?” here.

RR