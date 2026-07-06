Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
7hEdited

Can't wait to listen to the tag-team undressing of #DonaldDunce, a man who thinks he has convinced the world that he's #DonaldDuce.

Reply
Share
Timothy Cooper's avatar
Timothy Cooper
6hEdited

I've been extremely angry since the presidential election, not only because it installed Trump again, but because Democrats have been virtually silent, as though they've been waiting for the regime to implode, only it's blown up the country instead, with no sign of stopping.

This morning my husband said "Democrats are no better than Republicans, taking corporate money" to which I replied, "Democrats have never done ANYTHING like the Republicans have done." To which he had no reply

Very impressed with Mr. Bell, thank you

- Karen Cooper

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture