Who’s the Biggest Turkey in Washington? The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, November 29, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Nov 29, 2025

Friends,

Hope you had a good Thanksgiving and are now enjoying a restful post-Thanksgiving weekend.

Today, Heather and I discuss the Thanksgiving holiday — from our own childhood memories, to Norman Rockwell’s iconic “freedom from want” Thanksgiving cover for The Saturday Evening Post. To Trump’s terrible Thanksgiving week — pardoning turkeys, criminals who support him and other criminals who pay him off. Also: American consumers’ exceedingly costly Thanksgiving — due to Trump policies.

Please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join the conversation.

