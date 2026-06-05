Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Ellyn's avatar
Ellyn
4h

Oh my gosh…. There’s so much work we have to do!!!

And I keep hearing about how “democrats need to stay to the center”- am I the only one that thinks that won’t fix ANYTHING??

We need to not only reverse things- but make them better!!

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Christy Shaver's avatar
Christy Shaver
4h

Thank you Dr. Reich for highlighting this important dimension of the antitrust conversation.

What strikes me is that this debate is ultimately about power, not simply prices.

Economic democracy rarely enters these conversations, yet it seems central to the question. Beyond efficiency and consumer welfare, we might also ask who holds economic decision-making power, who benefits from it, and how communities can regain meaningful influence over the economic systems that shape their lives.

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