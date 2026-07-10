Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1h

I watched the movie "Terminator 3: Rise of the machines" last night--It's strange how science fiction over time becomes science fact.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
42m

And may the general public recognize that, within quite broad limits, distribution of the gains from production is based on rules that are human choices.

In this case some of the most grasping and powerful SOBs conceivable are implicitly suggesting that they’ll make and accept distribution rules that reward and support labor.

I explicitly suggest not trusting them.

Even if AI were the magic robotic Ubermensch these jamokes keep pretending.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture