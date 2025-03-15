Playback speed
Who will Trump disappear next? | The Coffee Klatch, Saturday, March 15, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
Mar 15, 2025
Friends,

Today Heather and I take a deep dive into the Trump regime’s efforts to suppress free speech on university campuses in America, starting with the detention of a Columbia University graduate student for no reason other than his beliefs and his participation in peaceful demonstrations that the regime disapproves of.

We then zoom out to the larger story of the Trump-Musk attack on American universities, and the simultaneous crackdown on dissent by the American oligarchy with power over social and mainstream media (Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Rupert Murdoch, and others).

Where is the opposition? Heather and I then assess why the Democratic Party is so supine — and why Chuck Schumer in particular is so willing to surrender to Trump and Musk — even in light of Trump and Musk’s wanton destruction of the government and the devastating economic consequences of Trump’s tariffs.

Please grab a cuppa, pull up a chair, take our poll, and join the conversation.

Robert Reich
The Coffee Klatch with Robert Reich
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich exposes where power lies in our system — and how it's used and abused.
Robert Reich
Robert Reich
