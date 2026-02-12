Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1hEdited

When the history books show how United States treated immigrants and people of color during the first year of President Trump‘s second term, it will be revealed that things were so much worse than during World War II and the Japanese internment camps. ICE needs to be completed shut down and a new immigration policy created based on empathy, compassion and kindness.

Reply
Share
Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
1h

Listen when I say that “worst of the worst” line is the bait. The switch is who they actually take. Not predators. People with no record. People waiting on paperwork. People trying to work and raise their kids.

And once you lock people up out of public view, cut them off from lawyers, cut them off from medicine, cut them off from family, you can call it whatever you want. But the body knows what it is. The conscience knows what it is. The soul knows what it is.

Say it plain. Share it loud. Don’t you dare look away. www.xplisset.com

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture