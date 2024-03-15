Whom do you trust more with TikTok — China, or American billionaires?
I don’t trust either. Congress needs a totally different approach to giant social media platforms.
Friends,
Should you be more worried about China siphoning off your personal data and manipulating your thoughts via TikTok, or American billionaires siphoning off your personal data and manipulating your thoughts via TikTok?
Personally, I don’t trust either.
Which is why the current brouhaha in Washington over the fate of the popular platfor…