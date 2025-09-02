Robert Reich

Robert Reich

richard winkler
6h

Government has no business telling museums and universities what they should do in any way. Only dictators do that, not democracies.

Xplisset
6hEdited

Professor Reich, thanks for cutting through the noise with this one. “Woke” is the decoy; control is the project. Once politicians pick the labels on the museum walls and the chapters in the syllabus, truth becomes a patronage job and the public inherits curated amnesia.

Keep the question where you put it: Who decides what we see, read, and learn. Who? Independent curators, faculties, editors, or the people in office? A free people needs institutions that answer to evidence, not to power. It’s as simple as that. www.xplisset.com

