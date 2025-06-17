Robert Reich

Michael Roseman
2h

We need to seize the moment. America is a rigged game and that must end. If Democrats don’t do this, we can achieve nothing lasting.

Wealth has been shoved upwards for decades now. That must stop. It must be reversed.

The rich and powerful pit us against each other. Generations have lost hope. Anger walks across the land. Our nation needs to heal and the people deserve an even break.

If you want the support of the people, you have to be with the people. And it’s not too late, if we just have the courage to finally do the right thing. Some politicians already get this.

“If Democrats have learned anything from what has occurred in America, it should be that they must reverse the giant upward distribution of income and wealth. Counter the upward shift in power. Strive to heal the injuries borne by those who have been left behind.” — Robert Reich

Lori Corbet Mann
2h

This is the clearest articulation I’ve seen yet of what is being lost, and what must be reclaimed.

The so-called “Great Un-Awokening” isn’t strategy — it’s surrender. It’s a fearful retreat into Republican framing at the precise moment Democrats should be building a bold, hopeful alternative rooted in economic justice. Not just because it polls well, but because it’s right, and because it’s the only antidote to authoritarianism.

You’re right to call this moment what it is, Robert: a reckoning not between left and right, but between cultural distraction and structural truth. We are watching a Democratic Party that once stood for working people flirt with irrelevance by trying to appease a worldview that wants it dismantled.

If the party refuses to stand where the fight actually is — on the terrain of power, inequality, and democratic survival — then yes, we must ask: what is it for?

Thank you for the historical clarity. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel. We need the courage to use it.

