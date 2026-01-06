Robert Reich

Johan
3h

This is the real story. The crisis is not just politics. It is a leadership class that has decided power is more valuable than principle. Universities fold. Law firms retreat. Nonprofits stay quiet. Corporate CEOs calculate their margins and call it strategy. The people with the most leverage have chosen silence because it pays.

We are watching the same pattern I wrote about this week. Systems do not fail because one person pushes too hard. They fail because the institutions around them decide that accommodation is easier than integrity. Once power becomes transactional, the guardrails disappear.

The CEOs are not anomalies. They are the proof. When wealth depends on staying close to political authority, leadership stops acting like a counterweight and starts acting like an accessory. That is why the vacuum feels so total. The people who could speak choose not to.

The only spine left is the public. Leadership is not coming from the top. It will have to come from everywhere else.

—Johan

Former Foreign Service Officer

MrsMommy
3h

MAYBE bring back the Hippies? They weren’t sitting on their arses writing Think Pieces and insults. The establishment hated them, but they put their money where their mouth was: Bodies on the line; passionate, brave. Fierce about their rights and freedom. Bring back the Hippies!

