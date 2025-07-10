Friends,
Some dates have just been finalized for my book tour for Coming Up Short: A Memoir of My America — about growing up in a baby-boom America that made progress in certain areas, fell short in so many important ways — among them, ushering in Trump — and still has a huge amount of work to do.
The book is out Tuesday, August 5. If you can’t join me in person, you can preorder here.
Should you wish to join me:
San Francisco. Wednesday, August 13, 7:30 pm, sponsored by Book Passage, at the Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor Street at Market Street and 6th. Tickets here.
Houston. Thursday, August 21, 7:30 pm, at the Houston Progressive Forum, [location and tickets to be announced].
Cambridge, MA. Tuesday, September 2, 7:00 pm, sponsored by Harvard Bookstore, at the First Parish Church. 1446 Massachusetts Ave. Tickets here.
Other cities and events to follow.
Many thanks.
Professor Reich, You must be the original role model for the idea behind the Energizer Bunny advertisement. I'm beginning to think that like rust, you never sleep. Don't forget to take care of yourself: take a day off, walk through gardens, buy yourself a bottle of bubbles and sit outside and watch them rise and shine, read a novel! Thank you for all you give of yourself to us. We all are forever grateful.
Wishing you great success and enjoyment as you discuss and share your book, Robert. 🇨🇦