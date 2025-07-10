Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cindy Wiggins's avatar
Cindy Wiggins
12h

Professor Reich, You must be the original role model for the idea behind the Energizer Bunny advertisement. I'm beginning to think that like rust, you never sleep. Don't forget to take care of yourself: take a day off, walk through gardens, buy yourself a bottle of bubbles and sit outside and watch them rise and shine, read a novel! Thank you for all you give of yourself to us. We all are forever grateful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Jill Kelterborn's avatar
Jill Kelterborn
12h

Wishing you great success and enjoyment as you discuss and share your book, Robert. 🇨🇦

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
86 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture