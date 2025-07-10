Friends,

Some dates have just been finalized for my book tour for Coming Up Short: A Memoir of My America — about growing up in a baby-boom America that made progress in certain areas, fell short in so many important ways — among them, ushering in Trump — and still has a huge amount of work to do.

The book is out Tuesday, August 5. If you can’t join me in person, you can preorder here.

Should you wish to join me:

San Francisco . Wednesday, August 13, 7:30 pm, sponsored by Book Passage, at the Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor Street at Market Street and 6th. Tickets here.

Houston . Thursday, August 21, 7:30 pm, at the Houston Progressive Forum, [location and tickets to be announced].

Cambridge, MA. Tuesday, September 2, 7:00 pm, sponsored by Harvard Bookstore, at the First Parish Church. 1446 Massachusetts Ave. Tickets here.

Other cities and events to follow.

Many thanks.

Share