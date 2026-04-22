Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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JMom.0's avatar
JMom.0
3h

Fetterman just really needs to shut up. He was not made for this moment. I'm so over him.

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dorothy weigel's avatar
dorothy weigel
3h

Abolish the outdated racist Electoral College so redistricting would no longer exist. We wouldn't have red states or blue states. Your vote would be equal to every other citizen's no matter where you live. One person = one vote. Isn't that the way it should be in a democratic country that claims in our Constitution that we believe in equality.

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