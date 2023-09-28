When Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, phoned me
Dimon opposes stricter capital requirements designed to avoid another meltdown of Wall Street. His opposition may damn those requirements
Friends,
I planned to write you today about the pending government shutdown, but I’m going to hold off until the adults in the Senate have negotiated with Republican juvenile delinquents in the House.
So I want to talk about something else that’s brewing that could become an equally large problem: another banking crisis — and how powerful monied interest…