Leah Tate
6h

My fellow Americans,

In this moment of profound national sorrow, I reach out to you not as a partisan, but as a daughter of a Korean War POW who endured unimaginable hardships for the freedoms we hold dear, and as the mother of a disabled Marine who sacrificed his well-being in service to this country. My heart is shattered—gutted—by the chaos unfolding before us, a chaos born from one man’s refusal to confront the darkness he has long evaded. President Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard to 19 states, turning our brave troops against their own citizens amid the unrest he himself ignited, is an abomination that betrays the very soul of our democracy. Our soldiers are warriors trained for battlefields abroad, not enforcers quelling the righteous cries of a people demanding truth and justice at home. This is not protection; it is suppression, and it must end.

Let us set aside, for now, the burdens of tariffs that strain our families, the shadows of conflict in Russia and Ukraine, Iraq, Iran, and the Congo, the dismantling of USAID that abandons the vulnerable worldwide, and even the intrusion of Elon Musk—a South African outsider—into our sacred social programs, eroding the safety nets that sustain us. These are wounds enough, but the final, unbearable straw—the one that has broken the back of our fragile democracy—is Jeffrey Epstein. The refusal to release those damning files, shrouded in secrecy despite promises of transparency, has unleashed a torrent of anguish that no lie can contain. When Pam Bondi dismissed it all as “nothing there to see,” she didn’t just insult our intelligence; she ignited a firestorm, crashing Trump’s poll numbers as the American people awoke to the betrayal. We know better. We know the truth lingers in those shadows, implicating the powerful and protecting the guilty.

This is not merely about Epstein’s victims, though their pain is a scar on our collective conscience. It reverberates through every sexual assault survivor—myself included, haunted by memories that resurface in this denial of justice; my children included, inheriting a world where truth is traded for power. We are all diminished, all violated anew, by a system that shields predators while silencing the brave. This utter nonsense must cease. It is ridiculous, it is heartbreaking, and it is utterly undeniable: our nation deserves better than division sown by deceit.

I implore you, my fellow citizens, to stand united—not in anger alone, but in unwavering resolve. Demand the light of truth, the release of those files, and the withdrawal of our troops from our streets. For the sake of our heroes past and present, for our children, and for the democracy we cherish, let us heal this rift with courage and compassion. America is stronger than this storm—we must prove it now.

Donald Hodgins
6h

Fact, there is crime in our cities, the majority of which are committed by "our own" citizens, not the result of immigrants breaking the law. During the Biden administration some 12 million immigrants crossed over our Southern border. Looking at the illegal acts this hoard may have committed, the total number of serious criminal convictions among undocumented immigrants remains a tiny fraction of the estimated 12 million who crossed while Biden was President. That equates to a shocking 0.08% of the immigrants who Trump is so obsessed with deporting committed a high level crime in this country, yet he wants to deport them all. Trump is in love with "AI" so I went to his buddy and offered the following comparison: Looking at a study group consisting of 100,000 individuals from both sources, which group is more likely to commit a high level crime? Research consistently shows that immigrants—including undocumented individuals—are less likely to commit crimes than U.S.-born citizens. If Trump wants to reduce crime levels in our country the fool is looking in the wrong direction. It's our own people who are breaking the laws, not the immigrants who came here looking to build a better life. ICE is nothing more than Trump's version of the gestapo under Hitler. The birth of the 4th Reich is establishing a foothold in this country, and degenerates like the fools who attacked our capitol are in it up to their chins. Trump maintains the immigrants in this country who he intends to deport are the "very worst criminals." Donnie, after looking at your buddy's figures I have come to the conclusion that the real criminals in this country are members of the group you just recently pardoned for their disgraceful conduct on 1/6. You want to deport filth, let's begin with them.

