Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1h

Trump is maintaining the Democratic party has elected a communist to fill the mayor's position of this country's largest city. Some one should wake the fool up. First of all, Trump referred to Mamdani just last week as being a Democratic socialist. Perhaps that wasn't a strong enough negative, so he has switched and he is now calling him the "C" word. If Trump understood elections in the most elementary of terms, it's the people who do the electing not the party of the candidate. The people of New York made the choice to support Mr. Mamdani and push you to the curb. Face it Trump, the people of this country just don't like you. For you're more than an old man Mr. Trump, "You Sir, are old news."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Constance McCutcheon's avatar
Constance McCutcheon
40m

What Trump raves about is news because he's the president of the United States and has shown no inhibition about acting out any of his demented fantasies while consulting no one. What Trump tweets is news because he's steering the ship, and we're all in this ship.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture