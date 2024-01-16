What’s the “Chevron doctrine,” and why should you want to preserve it?
Two cases to be argued tomorrow before the Supreme Court threaten hundreds of consumer and environmental protections
Friends,
Tomorrow, the Supreme Court hears a pair of cases that could upend federal regulations designed to protect us.
At risk is the Biden administration’s entire climate agenda. Also, the power of the government to approve and regulate drugs. Its power to stop employers from threatening the health and safety of workers. The safety and quality of the …