Why what’s happening today in Wisconsin is as important to the future of American democracy as what’s happening in Manhattan
Please pay attention
Friends,
One of the biggest challenges to the future of American democracy unfolded today in Wisconsin.
In the critical race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, liberal Protasiewicz demolished Kelly in a landslide victory (with 89% of votes counted, she has a 10-point lead over him), overcoming millions in crime-focused attack ads from Kelly and the Uihlein…