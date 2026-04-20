Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1hEdited

Up here in Maine we’re all “concerned” that Susan Collins doesn’t get another term. It’s all quite concerning, but Gramn Platner will win. I volunteer at an animal shelter as we need to get our friends adopted.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1h

I feel like we are on a ride to no where and Trump is driving us all to distraction. Endeavor to preserve. That silver lining has to be out there somewhere.

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