Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Nevas's avatar
Marc Nevas
6h

I see two tasks in front of us. The first task is a unified campaign of education of what is going on in a large overview. The Substack, TikTok, and all the different ways of communicating about our terrible situation are rather scattered. We need the best of minds and hearts to put forward a cogent picture of what is occurring and what will occur if we do not act now.

The second point is that we need a vision of what it is that we want after we are successful. Just getting rid of Trump and his cohorts is not enough. The system that permitted him to get in this position of power and to allow the ultra wealthy to amass so much money while so many are suffering must be addressed. We need a golden vision of what we expect society to look like when we have triumphed To just say that we will go back to business as usual is not enough for we see that over and over again those with money are now buying their way through politics. Even if we were to use a general strike, such as David Brooks, of all people suggest what is our goal? What is it we want to have should we cause enough havoc to make it impossible for Trump‘s government to govern? Stopping Trump is not enough. We need a vision that is appealing to all sectors of society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
75 replies
Rachel Villarreal's avatar
Rachel Villarreal
6h

Awakening

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
755 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture