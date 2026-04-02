Friends,

Last night Trump said Iran has been “decimated,” that his war was “nearing completion,” and that all his military objectives — especially eliminating Iran’s capacity to produce nuclear weapons — were “on track.”

In other words, he said nothing new. He still hasn’t stated a clear goal or exit strategy.

So what will be the biggest and most important long-term consequences of this unnecessary and stupid war?

I’ve spent the last several days canvassing people who know a great deal about energy markets, nuclear strategy, foreign policy, technology, and politics — asking them what they believe will be its most significant long-term outcome. Not surprisingly, they offered a range of responses. But there were important areas of agreement, which I’ve listed below. (As you’ll see, not all of the expected consequences are bad.)

Now it’s your turn. Please share with us your view about what will be the biggest and most lasting consequence of Trump’s war with Iran.