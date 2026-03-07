Robert Reich

Johan
3h

Robert’s right that war is classic authoritarian playbook, but the mechanism matters: it’s not just distraction, it’s demonstration of unconstrained executive power.

Every authoritarian escalation requires proving constraints don’t apply. Coup attempt → Venezuela regime change → Iran war without authorization.

Each violation normalizes the next, each institutional failure to stop it proves the institution is hollow.

War accelerates this because it creates “emergency” justification for bypassing remaining checks…Congress can’t question commander-in-chief during conflict, courts defer to executive on national security.

He wants it because launching unauthorized regime change and facing zero consequences is the point. Proves he can do whatever he wants. The spectacle isn’t the goal, it’s proof of concept that authority flows from his will, not law. Every day the war continues without institutional pushback is another day the redesign becomes operational and treats itself as inevitable.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

David Demiray
3h

I would happily like to use that telephone number. This unnecessary war is horrible. Please send it to me.

