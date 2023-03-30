He's indicted. What does this mean? What the media doesn’t understand about Trump’s third presidential campaign
He’s no longer running for president of the United States
Donald J. Trump was indicted in Manhattan today for his role in paying hush money to a porn star. In coming days, prosecutors in the office of the Manhattan district will likely ask Trump to surrender and to face arraignment.
What’s the real significance of this? What will it mean?
Last Saturday, at the first rally of his presidential campaign, in Waco, …