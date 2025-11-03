Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan J Finkle's avatar
Dan J Finkle
2h

Why haven’t you mentioned shining a bright light on John Roberts and his family. Get interviews from them to see how they live with themselves knowing what’s going on. Just how involved with Epstein was John Roberts? The administration has got something on him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
GA Westover's avatar
GA Westover
2h

And start by flipping the script about “what happened “ last election. Quit blaming democrats for Trump. Quit blaming “messaging”. Quit pointing fingers at “centrists “, “the left”, “trans “, Biden, Harris, bad weather or skippy the cat. It’s the voters who are responsible for this mess. They are adults and they made a choice. Let’s make sure our choices prevail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
89 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture