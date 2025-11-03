Friends,

Where the hell are the Democrats? Tomorrow, we may find out. It’s not a national election, of course, but it will tell us something about where Democrats are heading.

A handful are leading the fight against Trump’s regime. But the party’s leadership has been asleep at the wheel. Neither Chuck Schumer nor Hakeem Jeffries has been able to claim the airtime and trust necessary to become the spokesperson for the Democratic Party at this dark time in the nation’s history. Both must go.

If Democrats won’t act like a real opposition party, it’s up to us to pressure them. As I note in the accompanying video, here are 8 things Democrats must do. (Please watch and share the video.)

1. Stop treating Trump’s authoritarianism like it’s business as usual.

Some Democrats think the party should just “roll over and play dead” as Trump and his MAGA cronies run roughshod over the Constitution and erode checks and balances.

Rubbish. Voters want to see Democrats fight back, not capitulate to a tyrant.

Dems must throw a wrench in the works any way you can. Stop approving Trump’s nominees. Sue the regime over its unconstitutional actions, like violating due process. Keep building pressure to release the Epstein files.

To do the opposite is to normalize what Trump is doing — and fail to take advantage of his tanking approval rating.

2. Don’t let Trump and MAGA get away with lies.

Trump and his sycophants baselessly smear their political opponents and suppress dissent.

They say most political violence is coming from the left. Wrong!

Dems should broadcast the research highlighting the rise in far-right political violence, some of which Trump’s Department of Justice is trying to erase.

Trump and his regime also lie about American cities as a way to justify deploying troops into the streets. Trump says: “Americans have been forced to put up with Democrat-run cities that set loose savage, blood-thirsty criminals.”

Utter bullsh*t. Dems must let Americans know that while crime happens everywhere, red states consistently have higher murder rates than blue ones. If we want real solutions, we need to address the actual causes.

Make sure the truth gets out by repeating it over and over. Go on podcasts. Make videos. Hell, appear on TikTok (I do).

If the truth is not reported in the media, find out why and make sure the record is corrected.

3. Mount independent investigations into Trump’s corruption.

Trump was elected on the promise of ushering in a “new golden age” for America. So far, all he’s done is usher in a new golden age for his family’s bank account.

Dems should hold public hearings and press conferences about the billions of dollars Trump is adding to his family’s net worth while everyday Americans struggle to get by.

Investigate the shady crypto deals he’s made while deregulating the industry.

Beat the drum on the concessions corporations like Skydance and Paramount are giving him in order to get mergers approved.

Inform the public about the stock Trump holds in corporations like Apple and Nvidia, both of which have received special concessions from him that have boosted their value.

Trump’s profiting off the presidency is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Americans need to know about it. Tell them!

4. Create a safe haven for whistleblowers and defectors of this regime.

Trump has decimated federal agencies tasked with protecting the public. Some of America’s courageous civil servants are speaking out about the damage being done.

We need to protect them.

We also need to protect any MAGA defectors. Not every political appointee is complicit with what is going on. Build channels for them to get the truth out — encrypted, anonymous, and protected.

5. Blame the real culprits that brought us to this dangerous point in American history.

Don’t let Trump and MAGA Republicans blame stagnant incomes and insecure jobs on immigrants or the “deep state” or transgender people any other bogeyman.

Democrats must tell Americans the real reason why they’re working harder and getting nowhere: big corporations and the super-rich are monopolizing the economy and have amassed enough political power to rig the game for their own benefit.

Remind Americans that it’s no longer a fight between the political left and the political right. Trump and his billionaire backers want to divide us so we never look upward and see where all the wealth and power have really gone. The fight should be between those at the top and the rest of us.

6. Reject Big Money.

Democrats, you can’t tell Americans how corporations and the wealthy have rigged the game WHILE ALSO taking their cash.

You must reject big money donations from big corporations, crypto firms, AI companies, and lobbyists like AIPAC — all of which are expected to be big spenders in upcoming elections.

Democrats should push reforms like the public financing of elections in New York City that’s enabled Zohran Mamdani to run for mayor without massive donations from big corporations and wealthy individuals.

Democrats: You the power to ban Super PAC donations in your own primaries. You must do that. Now.

7. Lay out a vision for the future.

Opposing Trump isn’t enough. Democrats must also be demonstrating for a better future — one that shakes up the system on behalf of all Americans rather than a privileged few.

Policies that help working families. Medicare For All. Paid family leave. Busting up monopolies to bring down prices. Strengthening worker power. And so much more.

It’s not enough to return to the status quo. Democrats must embrace young, fresh voices in the party and present a vision that is worth fighting for. If they do that, they’ll…

8. Take back control of Congress.

Crucial midterm elections are coming up next November. Democrats must win back control of Congress if we’re to contain the neofascism emanating from the White House.

Campaign on economic populism and a pro-working family agenda like I just described.

If you win control of Congress, use your power to put Trump on the defensive. Dare him to veto the bills you pass that actually help people.

When you’re the majority party, use your subpoena power to investigate the corruption and abuses of this regime. Make sure they never happen again.

Don’t stop there. Impeach Trump. And if you have control of the Senate, remove him from office.

Never before in living memory has it been as urgent for America to have a strong opposition party — strong enough to stop the worst demagogue in American history. Which is why it’s so important for you Democrats to take these bold steps.

And if there are Democrats who won’t do these things — we need to replace them with Democrats who will.

