What Planet Is Trump Now On? The Saturday Coffee Klatch for April 4, 2026

Friends,

Today Heather and I venture to the far corners of Trump’s galaxy. First, to the planet from which he’s viewing his war in Iran. He says he’s eliminated Iran’s capacities to threaten U.S. air power, but on Friday Iran shot down an American F-15E bomber.

Next we travel to planet Bondi, whom Trump has sacked. We ask why, and whether this is good news or bad — I think it’s bad. Then on to Trump’s ballroom fiasco, which a federal judge has halted. And we look at Trump’s Supreme Court, which is decidedly skeptical about his argument against birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to undocumented people (the plain wording of the 14th Amendment says “all persons born” in the U.S. are citizens).

Much else to explore today, including the Artemis II mission, now taking four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back to Earth. And Larry Ellison’s layoffs of 30,000 Oracle workers on the same day he became $9 billion richer. What planet is he on?

So please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join our conversation.

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