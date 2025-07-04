Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Michael Roseman
9h

Does America even know these days what true patriotism is? Somewhere we lost our way. A united America no longer exists. Why? How do we fix that?

It isn’t because there are fewer white people. It isn’t because we have been invaded from below the border. It isn’t because we don’t all worship the same faith or love the same way.

It’s because fewer and fewer have more and more, while the rest of us have to make do with less. And the rich and powerful turn us against each other.

It’s a deliberate distraction. And the only cure is to try to restore some measure of economic equality. The rich have too much and the rest of us have too little.

Fascism thrives on chaos and hate. Democracy needs an even break. The rich need to give back, not take more.

“True patriots don’t fuel racist, religious, or ethnic divisions.”

Jeff
8h

Your framing of patriotism as a collective responsibility—not a performative gesture—is a timely reminder. True patriotism isn’t about flag-waving bravado or exclusionary rhetoric; it’s about defending democracy, paying our fair share, and strengthening the “we” in “we the people.” In an era of performative politics and billionaire tax evasion, this call to civic integrity couldn’t be more urgent.

