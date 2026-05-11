Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
3h

True facts. Thanks!

There are also two curious US mental tics in play: forgetting that every balance sheet has two sides, credits and debits both. (In terms of deficits, expenditures come in on the debit side, while tax payments come in on the credit side. And, as Robert Eisner pointed out, investments in public goods and services made through the payments don't appear as credits, the way they would on business balance sheets.) And deficit reduction is always discussed in terms of cutting expenditure, because of the other tic:

USians tend to think that taxes are evil. Accountants ask their clients whether their objective is reducing their tax payments, regardless of other and more balanced goals.

And this is like enjoying groceries but being mad about having to pay for them.

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richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
3h

The Republican Party, and their leader Trump, like this situation - all they care about is more money for the wealthy and power, the rest of the people be damned. They have pretty much destroyed the country and probably the world. Call me a pessimist, I call it reality.

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