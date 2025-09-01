Friends,

Trump is the bully-in-chief — a sociopathic tyrant capable only of forcing others to submit to his will.

We are all feeling the consequences of his malignant narcissism.

History is littered with the tragic outcomes such bullies have wrought.

It is impossible to appease a bully; giving in to them just encourages their bullying. The only way to deal with bullies is to join together with others and stand up to them.

Many of you have asked me to repost a reading I did earlier this summer from Coming Up Short, about what my father taught me about bullies.

If you’d like to hear the entire book as an audiobook, you can find it here.

Many thanks.

RR

