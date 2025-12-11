Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
2h

I had two equal and opposite reactions: “please listen to your doctor, we need you here for the long haul,” and “yeah, I get it… some of us can’t sit this moment out without losing our minds.” You’ve turned your worry into work, your age into witness, and your keyboard into a little factory of good trouble, and that matters more than you know to folks trying to stay sane and engaged. Just promise us you’ll pace yourself the way you keep telling America to pace its outrage: steady, grounded, and built to last. www.xplisset.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
2h

Also, doing what one can is more soothing than not doing so. I am grateful that you can do so much, and set to with a will.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
127 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture