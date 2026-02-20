Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Johan
1h

$432/hour isn’t a thought experiment, it’s a measure of exactly how much wealth got stolen.

That’s the difference between a system optimized for human flourishing and one optimized for extraction. CEOs didn’t get 280 times more talented since 1968, they just rigged the rules. Stock buybacks let them give themselves raises while gutting the company’s capacity to pay workers. Corporate consolidation eliminated competition that would force better wages. Citizens United let them buy politicians who’d look the other way.

The workers generating the value get $36/hour while the people moving money around spreadsheets get $12 million.

This isn’t economics, it’s a heist with a business degree. And every time someone says “that’s just the market,” they’re covering for theft at civilizational scale.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

—Johan

Franklin O'Kanu
1h

I’ve covered the last 50 years from an economic perspective and in 1973, stagflation occurred because of shift in business philosophy. From Nixon to ideologies, businesses became more profits over anything, hence how its continued till this day. Profits over people is enriched in modern business dna — and it’s wrong: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-the-american-dream-died-in-1973

