Michael Roseman
Trump and all his many, petty minions don’t want Americans to be educated on an elementary, high school or college level. They don’t want knowledge, only propaganda. Their fascist chaos can only thrive in ignorance and that’s what they are aiming for. We cannot let them win.

“May you educate like democracy depends on it.”

Keith Olson
A question for anyone in America that claims to be a Christian.

Where is Jesus in the construction of Trump’s big, beautiful bill?

This from Heather Cox Richardson:

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the bill cuts at least $715 billion in healthcare spending, mostly from Medicaid, and $300 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, causing more than 2.7 million American households to lose benefits. Because the massive debt increase in the measure triggers a 2010 law requiring offsets, it will cut Medicare, as well, by an estimated $500 billion.

Economist Robert Reich points out that Americans making between about $17,000 and $51,000 will lose about $700 a year. On average, Americans with incomes of less than $17,000 will lose more than $1,000 a year. But if you are among the top 0.1% of earners, you’re in luck: you’ll gain nearly $390,000 a year.

Our selfish, inhuman president and the oligarchs are the 2025 Robber Barons. This took place last night.

Trump will host more than 200 of the top buyers of his cryptocurrency token at his golf club this evening, drawing criticisms from Democrats and ethics concerns from watchdog groups. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington reported today that 50 of the people attending Trump's dinner tonight hold crypto assets with names from the alt-right, including Pepe the Frog and swastikas, or that have names that are racist or antisemitic, including the n-word and “F*CK THE JEWS.”

