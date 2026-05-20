Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
4h

You are a decent person Robert, and as such you teach decency. This country is failing because there are not enough decent people to overcome the indecent ones. The human beast is going fail on this planet because there is not enough decency.

Reply
Share
67 replies
E. Jean Carroll's avatar
E. Jean Carroll
4h

BRILLIANT!!!

Reply
Share
3 replies
232 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture