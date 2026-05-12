Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Polly's avatar
Kathleen Polly
6h

Yes this idea has been in MY mind for some time BUT these 4 others are HATED AND DESPISED as much as the bloated orange fucking piece of fucking shit!

Reply
Share
53 replies
Vincent from Napa's avatar
Vincent from Napa
6hEdited

The orange stain doesn't deserve to find out about his ouster a conference call. He should be notified by a post on his Truth Social feed. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Reply
Share
7 replies
498 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture