Michael Roseman
5hEdited

Professor Reich is so on point. Our grave risk just got worse.

Trump was already waging small scale war on us. In our cities. Now he has joined an international war. He will stop at nothing. And who will stop him? Who can stop him? Only us.

How long before he uses the Alien Enemies Act against everyone who opposes him, including citizens? He has already called us “the enemy.” Democracy teeters on the edge.

Inter arma enim silent lēgēs is a Latin phrase that literally means "For among arms, the laws are silent" but is usually translated as "In times of war, the law falls silent."

“Wars almost always challenge civil liberties. Given Trump’s record, that challenge could be enormous.” — Robert Reich

63 replies
Megan Rothery
5h

Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Use/share this spreadsheet as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to those in your own state, as well as those in others. Use your voice and make some “good trouble” ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit?usp=drivesdk

2 replies
211 more comments...

