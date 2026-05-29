Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
3hEdited

Trump can't deal with the idea of someone attacking him, whether it's deserved or not. He is a revenge based fool, who will stop at nothing to even the score, as it were. He's a child in a man's clothing and this is who's running our country.

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richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
3h

Blanch should be disbarred for what he has done re all of this, and Trump should be in prison.

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